Analysts Issue Forecasts for FIGS, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their target price on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.79.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after purchasing an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

