SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,620,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.