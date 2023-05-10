Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

