William Blair Weighs in on Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
