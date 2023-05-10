Cormark Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.80 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.8% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

