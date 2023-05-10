NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NVE Price Performance
NVEC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.
Insider Activity at NVE
In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
