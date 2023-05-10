NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

Get NVE alerts:

Insider Activity at NVE

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NVE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NVE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in NVE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.