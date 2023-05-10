Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $754.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $791.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

