StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Hold

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

