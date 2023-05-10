Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harrow Health Stock Up 2.9 %
HROW opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.