Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.9 %

HROW opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.