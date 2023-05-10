Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Upland Software Trading Down 5.6 %

UPLD stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 383,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 348,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading

