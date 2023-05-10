Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $38.75

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,374,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 171,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.