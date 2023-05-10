Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $193.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.