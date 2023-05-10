Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $76.50

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Elastic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $58.46 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Elastic by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

