Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $67.87

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Down 1.9 %

Arvinas stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 466,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 48.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.