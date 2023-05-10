Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $47.00

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,789,114 shares of company stock worth $667,702,578. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.29 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.