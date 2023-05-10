Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $157.60

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

