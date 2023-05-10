Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $29.53

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218,841 shares of company stock valued at $29,489,188. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

