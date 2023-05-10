Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

USPH opened at $110.12 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

