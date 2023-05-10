51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.18 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
