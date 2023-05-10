51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.18 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Further Reading

