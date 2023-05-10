Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.27 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

