Raymond James Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $262.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

