Stifel Firstegy Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$152.72 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.32.

Insider Activity

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

