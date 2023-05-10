Palantir Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 161,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 130,460 call options.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.