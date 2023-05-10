Investors Purchase High Volume of Carvana Call Options (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 135,691 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average volume of 98,483 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. RV Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

