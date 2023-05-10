Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.40.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

