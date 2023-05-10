Bank of America Cuts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $65.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
Shares of BCC stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.
Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
