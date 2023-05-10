B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 203.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

