StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.