EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

