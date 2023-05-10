Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($6.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

