Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

