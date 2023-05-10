Autohome (ATHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Autohome by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

