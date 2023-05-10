ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.