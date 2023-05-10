Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Acutus Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.11. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 242.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

