Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Acutus Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.11. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 242.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acutus Medical Stock Performance
Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical
About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.