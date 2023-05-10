BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BRC has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRC by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of BRC by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

