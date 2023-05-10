Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

