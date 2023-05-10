Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intrusion Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Intrusion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.