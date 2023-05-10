NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.65%.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

