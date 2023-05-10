OmniAb (OABI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.3 %

OmniAb stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OABI. Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

About OmniAb

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OmniAb stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

