Sientra (SIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sientra Price Performance
Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of Sientra
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
