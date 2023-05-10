Sientra (SIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

