TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMC stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

In other news, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,420.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $34,537.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

