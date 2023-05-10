CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
