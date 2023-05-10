CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

