Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.