Kadant Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $196.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.52. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kadant by 4,096.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.