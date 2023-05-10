MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MeridianLink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for MeridianLink’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MeridianLink’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MLNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $16.03 on Monday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 983,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 243,627 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,546,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.