Brokers Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $16.01 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.97%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

