Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

