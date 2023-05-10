Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NexTech AR Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.80. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

