Onto Innovation Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a report released on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $85.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 598,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

