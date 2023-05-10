Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

