Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

